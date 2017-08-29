Karnataka BJP to distribute ‘chargesheet’ on Congress government ‘corruption’

BJP state unit head BS Yeddyurappa. (File) BJP state unit head BS Yeddyurappa. (File)

The BJP’s Karnataka unit will soon prepare a “charge sheet” about “corruption scandals” of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government and distribute it across the state, party chief B S Yeddyurappa said on Tuesday. “We are collecting information along with documents regarding corruption scandals by Siddaramaiah government. Very soon, we will print a charge sheet and will distribute it to every household across the state,” he told reporters here.

“Lakhs of party cadre will fan out to nook and corner of the state and distribute the charge sheet to each and every household. The idea is to consolidate the anti-Congress mood prevailing in the state,” Yeddyurappa said.

The BJP’s present move comes after it recently conducted state-wide agitations against the Siddaramaiah government, particularly Power Minister D K Shivakumar who faced IT raids, over the issue of “corruption.”

According to a party release, governance and law and order issues are also expected to find a place in the charge sheet that will highlight killings of BJP and RSS activists, besides case relating to the alleged suicide of DySP M K Ganapathy, among others.

The former chief minister also said the BJP has planned a mammoth “Parivarthan rally” in November in which more than two lakh people will participate.

“We would like to have the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and national unit President Amit Shah. The dates are being finalised.We are working out the details,” he added.

Shah was recently on a three-day visit to the state, where elections are scheduled early next year. He had held a series of meetings with party functionaries and leaders.

