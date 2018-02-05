Siddaramaiah: PM Modi hurt Kannadigas by lying about Karnataka

“BJP President was involved in murder case, he only speaks lies. Here also they are projecting a CM candidate who has been to jail. PM has hurt pride of Kannadigas by uttering lies about the state,” said Siddaramaiah. (Source: ANI) “BJP President was involved in murder case, he only speaks lies. Here also they are projecting a CM candidate who has been to jail. PM has hurt pride of Kannadigas by uttering lies about the state,” said Siddaramaiah. (Source: ANI)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Monday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas by allegedly spreading falsehoods about the state. Speaking to media persons at a press conference, Siddaramaiah also targetted BJP president Amit Shah and the party’s chief ministerial candidate in Karnataka, B S Yeddyurappa.

“BJP President was involved in murder case, he only speaks lies. Here also they are projecting a CM candidate who has been to jail. PM has hurt pride of Kannadigas by uttering lies about the state,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

On the BJP’s claim that its government at Centre has granted a huge financial package towards the development of the state, Siddaramaiah countered it saying the Centre is only giving back money what was owed to the states.

“PM keeps making comments that he has given so much money to the states. Where do you think this money is coming from? Its the taxes collected in the states which was sent to Centre. It’s our money which comes back,” Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah also claimed that Karnataka has received less than what it was entitled to. “As per 14th finance commission, in last three years we were supposed to get 95.200 crore, whereas we got 84.500 crores, so they have to give 10,000 crores. This neither PM knows nor Amit Shah,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also accused PM Modi of facilitating corruption and claimed he has no ‘moral right’ to continue as prime minister.

“What moral right does Narendra Modi have to talk on Lokpal when he did not have a Lokayukta for 9 years when he was CM? He is facilitating corruption. He is morally not right to be PM of the country,” Siddaramaiah said.

When asked about Congress social media & digital communications head, Divya Spandana’s tweet criticising PM Modi, Siddaramaiah said: “I don’t support people who indulge in personal attacks.”

PM Modi addressed a BJP rally in Bengaluru on Sunday, ahead of the upcoming state assembly polls this year.

