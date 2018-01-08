Siddaramaiah mocks Yogi Adityanath over ‘starvation deaths’, UP CM reminds him of ‘farmer suicides’

Top News
Addressing a BJP rally in Karnataka, Yogi Adityanath said the sight of BJP numbers in Karnataka has reminded Siddaramaiah that "he is also a Hindu".

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 8, 2018 10:44 am
Mocking Yogi Adityanath over reports of alleged “starvation deaths” in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Sunday invited his counterpart to visit any one of the Indira Canteens and ration shops in the state to learn how to deal with the issue.

In his tweet welcoming the UP Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah wrote: “I welcome UP CM Shri @myogiadityanath to our state. There is a lot you can learn from us Sir. When you are here please visit a Indira Canteen & a ration shop. It will help you address the starvation deaths sometimes reported from your state.”

In a tongue-in-cheek reply, Yogi Adityanath, who was in Karnataka to address a BJP rally Sunday, claimed that farmer suicides in the state was the highest under Siddaramaiah’s regime. Adityanath added that, as UP Chief Minister, he has been working to “undo the misery and lawlessness unleashed by your allies”.

“Thank you for the welcome @siddaramaiah ji. I heard number of farmers committing suicide in Karnataka was highest in your regime, not to mention the numerous deaths and transfer of honest officers. As UP CM I am working to undo the misery and lawlessness unleashed by your allies,” he tweeted.

Addressing a BJP rally earlier in the day, Adityanath said the sight of BJP numbers in Karnataka has reminded Siddaramaiah that “he is also a Hindu”.

“Karnataka’s chief minister says that he is also a Hindu. It is the sight of our numbers that is reminding him of Hindutva. Like Rahul Gandhi, he is now realising he is a Hindu,” he said.

He also said the state needs to have the BJP in power while the party is ruling the country.

  1. antony george
    Jan 8, 2018 at 11:54 am
    Daily rapes and murders are happening in UP. Children are dying in govt hospitals. Other than painting buildings orange and giving gate speeches, what has yogi achieved? He is only busy doing puja or giving bashan to divide society or touring other states of Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, etc. Yogiji, we Kannadigas don't need your hate speeches. Please don't try to divide the people of Karnataka.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. Brigadier Gen
      Jan 8, 2018 at 11:37 am
      Sidhu celebrates Tippu birthday who killed Hindus and Yogi is celebrating death day of Tipu.
      (2)(5)
      Reply
      1. Marife Cervantes
        Jan 8, 2018 at 11:07 am
        Good Keep it up this is the compe ion you need to carry let people go to leaders of two big states competing each other on death . shame on you irrespective of which party and cast . keep us fool and we continue to be fools Jai Hind
        (0)(0)
        Reply
        1. Shabeena Ansari
          Jan 8, 2018 at 11:04 am
          Munna Yogi, isi tweet ko bina dekhe bol do toh man jayenge
          (7)(4)
          Reply
          1. Waves W
            Jan 8, 2018 at 10:58 am
            Yogi ji, Pls go back and work in your state first. Lots of girls are being raped and murdered each day. Children are dying on lack of medical facilities. Even ji will not spare you. You can make people fool once, not twice.
            (13)(5)
            Reply
