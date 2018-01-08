Siddaramaiah mocks Yogi Adityanath over ‘starvation deaths’, UP CM reminds him of ‘farmer suicides’

Addressing a BJP rally in Karnataka, Yogi Adityanath said the sight of BJP numbers in Karnataka has reminded Siddaramaiah that “he is also a Hindu”. Addressing a BJP rally in Karnataka, Yogi Adityanath said the sight of BJP numbers in Karnataka has reminded Siddaramaiah that “he is also a Hindu”.

Mocking Yogi Adityanath over reports of alleged “starvation deaths” in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Sunday invited his counterpart to visit any one of the Indira Canteens and ration shops in the state to learn how to deal with the issue.

In his tweet welcoming the UP Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah wrote: “I welcome UP CM Shri @myogiadityanath to our state. There is a lot you can learn from us Sir. When you are here please visit a Indira Canteen & a ration shop. It will help you address the starvation deaths sometimes reported from your state.”

In a tongue-in-cheek reply, Yogi Adityanath, who was in Karnataka to address a BJP rally Sunday, claimed that farmer suicides in the state was the highest under Siddaramaiah’s regime. Adityanath added that, as UP Chief Minister, he has been working to “undo the misery and lawlessness unleashed by your allies”.

“Thank you for the welcome @siddaramaiah ji. I heard number of farmers committing suicide in Karnataka was highest in your regime, not to mention the numerous deaths and transfer of honest officers. As UP CM I am working to undo the misery and lawlessness unleashed by your allies,” he tweeted.

I welcome UP CM Shri @myogiadityanath to our state. There is a lot you can learn from us Sir. When you are here please visit a Indira Canteen & a ration shop. It will help you address the starvation deaths sometimes reported from your state. #YogiInBengaluru http://t.co/lj0m4fMphC — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 7, 2018

“Karnataka’s chief minister says that he is also a Hindu. It is the sight of our numbers that is reminding him of Hindutva. Like Rahul Gandhi, he is now realising he is a Hindu,” he said.

He also said the state needs to have the BJP in power while the party is ruling the country.

Thank you for the welcome @siddaramaiah ji. I heard number of farmers committing suicide in Karnataka was highest in your regime, not to mention the numerous deaths and transfer of honest officers. As UP CM I am working to undo the misery and lawlessness unleashed by your allies. — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 7, 2018

