Siddaramaiah inducts three new ministers, including Dalit

IN WHAT could be the final Cabinet reshuffle ahead of assembly elections scheduled in the state in April 2018, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday inducted three new ministers in vacant positions in his 34-member Cabinet. The caste profile of the ministers suggest an attempt by Siddaramaiah to balance the caste equations in the state ahead of the polls. Despite strong resistance from within the Congress and outside, Siddaramaiah inducted Dalit MLC R B Thimmapur from the Mudhol region in north Karnataka into his Cabinet. Thimmapur’s induction is seen as an attempt to appease a section of very backward Dalits in the state known as the Left Dalits or Madigas who nurse a feeling that much of the benefits available to them has been grabbed by the stronger Right Dalits.

Thimmapur and seven other Congress MLCs were recently accused of falsely claiming to be residents of Bengaluru to participate in polls to elect the city’s mayor. Siddaramaiah also inducted a close aide, H M Revanna, who is from the Chief Minister’s own Kuruba community, into the Cabinet after keeping the Legislative Council member at bay for four years. Revanna is the second Kuruba in the Cabinet alongside Siddaramaiah following the exit last year of H Y Meti in the aftermath of a sex scandal.

The third minister inducted into the Cabinet on Friday was Geetha Mahadeva Prasad, the widow of former minister H S Mahadeva Prasad — who won a crucial bypoll for Siddaramaiah in Gundlupet in April this year following the death of her husband. Geetha Mahadeva Prasad will be the only woman member from the dominant Lingayat community in the Cabinet. Her induction comes at a time when the Congress is trying to woo Lingayat votes away from the BJP with various tactics, including the offer of support for the community’s demand for separate religion status.

The government also carried out a minor shuffle of ministers to accommodate the new entrants. The biggest change is the appointment of Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy as the Home Minister — a portfolio held by Siddaramaiah himself over the past few months. Geetha Mahadeva Prasad has been made the new Transport Minister.

