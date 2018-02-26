Siddaramaiah govt follows dhokha, dadagiri and dynastic politics, says Amit Shah in Karnataka

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday took on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his attacks on the prime minister over the PNB scam. (Express Photo by Anand Singh) BJP president Amit Shah on Monday took on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his attacks on the prime minister over the PNB scam. (Express Photo by Anand Singh)

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday took on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his attacks on the prime minister over the PNB scam, saying no other government had acted as promptly and taken stringent action against frauds as the Narendra Modi government. Shah also hit out at the Sidaramaiah government, accusing it of following “‘three Ds – Dhokha (cheating), Dadagiri (goondaism) and dynastic politics”.

The BJP chief said the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI have taken prompt action in the case. “There has been no government other than Modiji’s government that has taken prompt and most stringent of actions against any frauds committed in the past,” Shah told reporters here. His reply came when he was asked about Gandhi’s remarks against Modi in the multi-crore PNB fraud case.

At public rallies in Vijapura and Bagalkote districts in North Karnataka, Gandhi had been targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on corruption, asking as to why Modi, who had described himself as the country’s chowkidar (watchman), was “silent” on the bank fraud allegedly involving jewellers Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi. Shah said, “The ED has already taken action (filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act). Prior to it, the CBI had registered an FIR early this month.”

The ED had also conducted raids on the properties of Nirav and seized jewellery and some shares besides freezing his bank accounts, Shah said. In his opening remarks, Shah said BJP was certain to form the next government in Karnataka because the Siddaramaiah administration had “failed” on all fronts including checking corruption and by meting out injustice to temples and religious institutions. “Corruption and Siddaramaiah government have become synonymous,” he alleged.

Moreover, the people of the state were angered over the Siddaramaiah government’s “nefarious” intentions of dividing a community by according separate religion status, Shah said. “If the BJP is voted to power, we will repeal the proposal (to give separate religion status to Lingayats),” he said. Lingayats/Veerashaivas form a major and influential community in Karnataka, sections of which are seeking a separate religious tag.

