Siddaramaiah asks PM Modi to ‘walk the talk’ on corruption, Yeddyurappa leads counter charge

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing him of creating “new records” in corruption, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked him to “walk the talk” and posed four questions related to the mysterious death of Justice Loya, appointing a Lok Pal, probing the rise in income of Jay Shah and selecting an “untainted person” as BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in the state. The CM took to Twitter to pose the questions, two days after Modi dubbed Siddaramaiah’s rule as a “10 per cent commission” government at a rally in Karnataka, which goes to polls later this year.

“I am glad PM @narendramodi is talking about corruption. I now invite him to #WalktheTalk,” Siddaramaiah tweeted, followed by a list of four questions. BJP has already said allegations against Shah’s son had no basis.

I am glad PM @narendramodi is talking about corruption. I now invite him to #WalktheTalk . For a start can you

1. Appoint Lok Pal

2. Investigate #JudgeLoya ‘s death

3. Investigate the astronomical rise of #Jayshah

4. Appoint an untainted person as your CM candidate ? — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 6, 2018

However, BJP state president and party’s chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa was quick to pounce upon the CM and tweeted out a counter list of questions to Siddaramaiah. Tweeting with a tagline #Date2Answer and addressing Siddaramaiah as “10 per cent CM”, Yeddyurappa asked, “Why did you quash all the powers of Lokayukta and make it a toothless body?”

The senior BJP leader also questioned the CM of the rise in farmer suicides (3,500) during his tenure despite claiming to have championed their cause. Yeddyurappa also asked Siddaramaiah about the Rs 70 lakh Hublot watch, which the CM had handed over to the Assembly speaker.

Dear Mr. #10PercentCM @siddaramaiah, I am equally glad that you have started this discussion. Before we head up North to Delhi, why don’t you answer a few questions here: – Why did you quash all the powers of #Lokayukta and make it a toothless body? #Dare2Answer — B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) February 6, 2018

Yeddyurappa also raised Dy SP M K Ganapathy suicide case. Ganapathy had allegedly committed suicide last year accusing the then Home Minister George and two other senior IPS officers of harassing him. The state CID had given a clean chit to George and the two officials. But, the Supreme Court later ordered a CBI probe, following which a case was registered against George and the two IPS officers. BJP has been demanding George’s resignation, which Siddaramaiah has turned down.

Q3 Dear Mr #10PercentCM @siddaramaiah, let me remind you of your 70 Lakh Hublot watch,which is believed to have been accepted as an official favor from a Biz-man in exchange for you approving projects violating all rules. Proof enough for blatant corruption, isn’t it?#Dare2Answer — B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) February 6, 2018

Karnataka has been the recent election battleground for BJP and Congress with elections due later this year. PM Modi on Sunday mounted a scathing attack on Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru, saying while the Centre was making efforts for ease of doing business and ease of living, the Congress government was discussing the ease of doing murders.

