Siddaramaiah accuses BJP of making ‘wild charges’ against him

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday accused the BJP of making “wild” allegations against him and termed it as a “sign of their fear and desperation”. Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said he had been targeted by the BJP because he has emerged as a strong leader.

Siddaramaiah’s reaction comes in the wake of a series of allegations, including corruption, being levelled by state BJP leaders as part of their campaign against the ruling party ahead of assembly polls, due early next year.

“People want our government to come back (to power) again because they know that Siddaramaiah fulfils the election promises. They know well that our government came out with programmes for the economically weaker section, farmers, women backward communities and minorities”, he said.

