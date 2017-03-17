Siachen issue part of larger problem with Pak: Govt

India has made it clear to Pakistan that the solution to Siachen issue is part of the larger issue which includes Pakistan’s support to terrorism in the country, the government today said. In a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said, 13 rounds of talks to resolve the Siachen issue have already taken place between the two countries, led by their respective defence secretaries.

“Indian government has made it clear to Pakistan that the solution to Siachen Glacier is a part of the larger issue to include Pakistan’s support to terrorism in India,” he said.

Bhamre said the government is cognizant of the strategic importance of Siachen, also known as world’s highest battlefield, and requisite forces have been deployed in the area keeping in the view the threat perception, ground situtaion and other operational aspects.

“Besides, various modern technological equipment are being utilised by army for surveillance in Siachen which includes Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and different types of radars,” Bhamre said.

Responding to another question on steps taken by the Indian Coast Guard to prevent Indian fishermen from crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), Bhamre said, since 2007, approximately 34,886 Indian fishermen/ fishing boats have been shephereded back from the IMBL.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now