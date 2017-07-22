Shutdown, protests in Kashmir

All shops were shut and traffic remained off the roads as the Valley observed a shutdown on Friday. Shuaib Masoodi All shops were shut and traffic remained off the roads as the Valley observed a shutdown on Friday. Shuaib Masoodi

The Valley observed a complete shutdown, restrictions were imposed in several parts of Srinagar and traffic was off the roads as separatist leaders called for a sit-in protest outside the office of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to highlight the deaths of civilians in action by security personnel.

Curfew was imposed in eight police station areas to prevent people from gathering at the Jamia Masjid while the authorities did not give permission for congregational Friday prayers at the mosque for the fifth consecutive week fearing a law and order problem.

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik was detained when he tried to march towards the UNMOGIP office while Hurriyat leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Syed Ali Shah Geelani continued to remain under house detention.

Clashes broke out in some parts of the old city in the evening while protests were also seen in Sopore where locals clashed with paramilitary forces after Friday prayers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App