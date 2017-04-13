Shunglu report: Delhi Congress leaders urge President for action against AAP govt

The delegation met the President seeking registration of a case under Prevention of Corruption Act against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal The delegation met the President seeking registration of a case under Prevention of Corruption Act against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

A delegation of Delhi Congress leaders Thursday met President Pranab Mukherjee to urge him for action on the Shunglu Committee report on the workings of the AAP government in Delhi.

The report submitted to the Lt Governor was accessed by Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken through an RTI query. The delegation met the President seeking registration of a case under Prevention of Corruption Act against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers and officials of his government, Maken said.

“Shunglu Committee report, which examined 404 files of the Delhi government, has indicted it on various cases of corruption, nepotism and gross abuse of official position by several public servants including the Chief Minister of Delhi,” he said after meeting the President.

The delegation also submitted a memorandum to the President. The delegation included AICC in-charge of Delhi P C Chacko and senior leaders of state unit including its chief spokesperson Sharmishtha Mukherjee.

