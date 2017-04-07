Shunglu report: BJP demands CBI, CVC probes into AAP govt

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

Sharpening its attack on the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi over the findings of Shunglu Committee, the BJP today demanded CBI and CVC probes into “illegal” decisions of the AAP dispensation as flagged by the panel in its report.

The party also demanded Lt Governor Anil Baijal set aside all appointments of AAP functionaries in the Delhi government, made without the LG’s approval. Addressing a press conference here, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “looted” public money to benefit AAP functionaries.

Lekhi, flanked by Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, also charged the Kejriwal government with engaging in “nepotism and corruption”.

“We demanded CBI and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) probes into the three-member Shunglu panel report which has flagged AAP-led Delhi government’s various illegal decisions including appointment of party functionaries, and allotment of land to Aam Aadmi Party for its office,” she said.

Gupta alleged that Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet violated laid down rules to take several decisions. In its report, the panel has pointed out “gross abuse of power” by the AAP government.

Yesterday, BJP demanded demanded the “suspension” of AAP government, which enjoys a massive mandate of 65 out of 70 seats in the Assembly.

The committee headed by former CAG V K Shunglu was set up in August, 2016 to ascertain the functioning of the AAP government. Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken had accessed the report through an RTI in February.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now