Shunglu committee report: Gupta demands Kejriwal’s apology

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta (Source: File Photo) BJP MLA Vijender Gupta (Source: File Photo)

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta today demanded an apology from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the wrongdoings mentioned in the Shunglu committee report.

“Illegally a bungalow was alloted to the Aam Aadmi Party by Chief Minister Kejriwal. The government has no right to allot the land to any political party as it is a reserved subject,” said Gupta.

“When the cabinet alloted a bungalow to the AAP, the Public Works Department mentioned there was no such provision to allocate lands even with a cabinet nod,” he added.

Referring to other findings in the Shunglu Committee report, the BJP leader said, “The Delhi government had also procured furnitures and inventory with public money.”

This is a clear case of violation of constitutional scheme of governance, Gupta said.

“Departments concerned were not contacted before making any such decisions, the chief minister should apologise,” he said.

The committee headed by former CAG V K Shunglu was set up in August 2016 to ascertain the functioning of the AAP government. Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken had accessed the report through the Right to Information (RTI) in February.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari had said the AAP government should be suspended as “not just one but faults have been found by the Shunglu Committee in 404 government files.”

