Shun Maoists, trust govt, Rajnath Singh says in Jharkhand

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asked people of Jharkhand to stand up to Maoists who try to put guns in the hands of children and believe in the intentions of the state and the central governments that wanted to remove poverty.

“Naxaliyon ke jitney bade neta hain, unmein se kitno ne apne bachchon ko naxal banaya?… Lekin aapke bachchon ko bandook pakdaate hain…. Aise logon ke liye aapka jawaab do took hona chahiye…. Hamari sarkar bachchon ke haath mein bandook ki jagah kalam aur computer dena chahti hai…. Aap kendra aur rajya ki sarkar ki niyat ko samajhiye (how many children of Maoist leaders have made their children Maoists?… But they want to give guns in the hands of your children…. for such people your reply should be straightforward…. Our government wants to give pens and computers in the hands of your children…. Please understand the intention of the governments in the state and at the Centre),” Singh said in Dumka, the divisional headquarters of Santhal Pargana, where he spoke on completion of 1,000 days of the BJP-led government in Jharkhand.

Singh said Maoists will eventually be rooted out and those who want to join the mainstream can avail of the surrender policies. Lauding Chief Minister Raghubar Das for bringing a visible difference in the state in 1,000 days, he said: “Lot of work has been done in all sectors and now things are becoming visible on the ground.”

Das, the first Jharkhand CM to complete 1,000 days in office, said the state government was constantly working to improve the situation in all regions of the state.

Opposition parties Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha, Congress, RJD, CPI(ML), CPI and others held a news meet in Ranchi where they countered the government’s claims of progress with a 32-point statement. Some of the issues that the Opposition raised were the proposed amendments to the tenancy laws and the land acquisition Act, the anti-conversion bill and alleged lynching in the name of preventing cow slaughter.

