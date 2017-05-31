Latest News
Shrikrishna Narsinha Guttikar, proponent of science movement, dies

Shrikrishna Narsinha Guttikar dedicated himself to the work of Lokvidnyan Sanghatana, a people’s science movement

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published:May 31, 2017 1:42 am

Shrikrishna Narsinha Guttikar, general secretary of Lokvidnyan Sanghatana, passed away on Monday at the age of 82 after a short period of illness. Guttikar worked at the National Institute of Virology for 38 years, where he was know for his extensive experience in studying insects, birds and animals in relation to viral diseases.

He dedicated himself to the work of Lokvidnyan Sanghatana, a people’s science movement, since 1980.  He worked relentlessly for 37 years to inculcate scientific temper, focusing mainly on common people, by organising science fairs, science yatras, rallies, assemblies and producing scientific literature.

Known for his warm and friendly demeanour, Guttikar was close to many of those who have been involved in the science movement. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, a son and a family of friends and activists.

A remembrance meeting has been organised at Lokayat Hall near Nal stop on June 4 at 5 pm.

