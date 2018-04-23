‘Show us what’s underneath the skirt’: Indore-based model narrates sexual harassment ordeal 

The Indore-based model said two motorcycle-borne men molested her and shouted “dikhao skirt ke niche kya hai” (show us what’s underneath). (Photo for representational purpose) The Indore-based model said two motorcycle-borne men molested her and shouted “dikhao skirt ke niche kya hai” (show us what’s underneath). (Photo for representational purpose)

An Indore-based model has alleged two men tried to pull her skirt and passed lewd remarks while she was driving a two-wheeler on a busy road in the city.

Narrating her ordeal, she said two motorcycle-borne men molested her and shouted “dikhao skirt ke niche kya hai” (show us what’s underneath the skirt). Taking to Twitter, she said, “I tried to stop them and lost control and met with an accident. It happened on one of the busiest roads of Indore, and nobody tried to stop them.”

The incident, she said, had left her “numb” and “speechless”.

“They ran away, and I couldn’t even see their number. I’ve never felt so helpless. I’m not the kind of girl who will just sit and watch. Those fiends ran away, and I couldn’t do anything. My friends took me to a nearby cafe and I tried my level best to let this incident go. Not because I’m weak, but for those thirty min, I wasn’t ready to deal with it. I was numb. I was speechless,” said the aggrieved model.

She further stated that she has never been so offended and insisted that it was her right to wear what she wished.

“What I want to wear is my f***ing choice. Those guys don’t have any right to harass me because WEARING A SKIRT DOESN’T GIVE YOU A RIGHT TO BEHAVE LIKE THAT. An uncle who came to help me after my fall said, “it’s because you’re wearing a skirt!” I’ve never been so offended. I decided to go live on my Instagram and talk about it. Just imagine if I wasn’t on such a busy road. Imagine I was on a lonely street,” she said.

She also said not talking about such incidents embolden “those guys who think they can do anything and can get away with it” and added that she would lodge a police complaint.

Reacting to the incident, DIG Indore said the police tried to contact the woman and maintained that they have not received any complaint until now. “We are committed to taking serious action in regards to incidents of crime against women,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

