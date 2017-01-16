Show opponents of development their place, says Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister of Maharastra Devendra Fadnavis. (File. Express Photo by Deepak Joshi) Chief Minister of Maharastra Devendra Fadnavis. (File. Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Stressing that Maharashtra has started changing under the BJP, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today appealed to people to show “opponents of development” their place even as he hailed the proposed Mumbai-Nagpur superhighway, saying it will make farmers “rich”. Interestingly, the BJP’s bickering alliance partner Shiv Sena had earlier taunted the CM on the ambitious project, named as “Samruddhi Corridor”.

“Maharashtra has started changing its face for the better. But some are opposing the government’s developmental projects. It’s time to show them their place,” the CM said while addressing a gathering of over 15,000 graduates after BJP nominee and sitting MLC Ranjit Patil filed his nomination papers for February 3 Legislative Council polls.

The elections will be held five Graduates and Teachers constituencies.

Besides, ten municipal corporations including Mumbai, 25 Zilla Parishads and 283 Panchayat Samitis in state are scheduled to go to polls next month.

Dwelling on the efforts for industrial and skill development across the state, especially in Vidarbha and Marathwada, Fadnavis said largescale industrialisation is needed to provide jobs to youths.

He said Maharashtra was earlier lagging behind in foreign investment but hectic efforts in the last couple of years ensured the state attracted 50% of total foreign investment in country.

“In terms of foreign investment, Maharashtra is number one with an investment of Rs 68,000 crore whereas Delhi stood next with an investment of Rs 13,000 crore followed by Karnataka with an investment of Rs 4000 crore,” Fadnavis said.

He said Maharashtra has become the best state for industry in country.

The CM said Yavatmal and Buldana will have textile parks on the lines of Amravati and Akola in future.

“An orange processing plant in Morshi, a joint venture of Coca Cola and Jain Irrigation, would create agro market for local oranges as the 80% pulp which Coca Cola used to import from America, would now be locally made,” he said.

On the occasion, the CM hailed the proposed 700-km “Samruddhi Corridor”, a flagship infrastructure project of his government.

“Maharashtra’s industrial progress is confined to Nasik, Pune and Mumbai only as they have port connectivity. We have decided to give port connectivity to farmers of Vidarbha through the proposed ‘Nagpur-Mumbai Krishi Samruddhi Super Express’ highway, which would enable farmers to take their goods to the ports in just eight hours,” he said.

“This highway will create a revolution in agro-based industry. As gas and petroleum pipelines will be laid under this highway, gas-based industry too will come to Vidarbha. Farmers will become rich as they will be the partners in the project,” the CM said.

He said the opponents of this project are against development. “The time is now ripe to show them their place.”

Fadnavis said education scenario has started looking up under his government.

“The state was languishing at 16th place in education. We started ‘Shaikshanik Maharashtra Abhiyan’ and through it improved the learning output of 17,000 schools to 100 per cent. As a result, the state has now jumped to number 3 place,” he said.

The CM said his government has already decided to give 20% grant to all unaided schools.

“We are serious about the teachers working at non-aided schools,” he added.