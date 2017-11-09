Show empathy while solving people’s problems: Rajnath to IPS officers

Union Home Minister Rajnath singh during the importent Press conference in new Delhi on Monday Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey 23 oct 17 Union Home Minister Rajnath singh during the importent Press conference in new Delhi on Monday Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey 23 oct 17

Home Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday asked police officers to show empathy for people while solving their problems. He urged a group of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to orient themselves to a multi-dimensional role in the era of technological growth. Singh said that behavioural and attitudinal orientation is equally important as intellectual excellence.

“He urged the officers to solve people’s problems with sympathetic and empathetic behaviour towards them,” according to a press release issued by the home ministry.

Singh stressed that qualities of police officers in their career should invariably include honesty, integrity, hard work and constant striving for excellence in their day-to-day functioning. He said assuming responsibility with a sense of purpose to help public is quintessential to the job of an IPS officer. Addressing the 69th batch of IPS officers here, the home minister said that technology should be utilised in an optimal manner for the development of police functioning and to address people’s problem quickly and efficiently.

Mentioning anecdotes from his experiences as former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Singh said that society’s perception towards IPS officers should be positive and officers should likewise develop a sense of sensitivity, protection, and security toward public, so that they can discuss their problems and have their solutions with ease.

He exhorted the officers to have a visionary leadership role in their future job responsibilities with an attitude of development.The home minister said that it is the essence of job satisfaction and long-term growth of service holistically too.Singh said that IPS officers should inculcate the habit of power delegation for motivation of their team members with proper monitoring and performance review on a regular basis.He said governance with transparency and responsibility is the mantra of success.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App