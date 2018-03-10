Should have joined politics much earlier, says Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan in Mumbai on Friday. Pradip Das Kamal Haasan in Mumbai on Friday. Pradip Das

HINTING that he should have joined politics much earlier, actor Kamal Haasan, who has recently launched a political party, said: “We should have participated much earlier. We considered politics to be something to be kept away … look what happened.” The veteran actor, who launched his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (People’s Justice Centre) in Madurai on February 22, said: “We have to be on constant vigil. We fail first and then the others (those in power) also disregard their duty… and that is what has landed us in the kind of trouble at least Tamil Nadu is in.”

Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and its youth arm Yi, he said: “There is an old Tamil saying: You cannot wait for the waves to subside and then have a dip in the sea…you can’t wait till fruition of all your ideas and then join…it has to start.” Calling himself a “reluctant everything” from a reluctant actor — he wanted to become a director — to a reluctant politician, he said: “However, once I come into it, I enjoy it.”

The veteran actor added: “This time there were no helping hands. I became a politician not out of rancour or revenge but because I think we all have a duty towards politics. Recently, I signed somewhere once as politician… then on second I thought I should have written politi-culturist… It’s high time we all bring back culture in politics.” At one point, referring himself as ‘citizen K and not the politician’, Haasan said that some people were bringing casteism back to the state, something that the state had fought hard to push back. “I will not let that happen,” he said, adding, “You must let the states be… diversity is the beauty of India…it must be maintained.”

