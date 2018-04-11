Marriage without consent: SC wants security for Karnataka woman

The Supreme Court also said that it would treat this petition as a Habeas Corpus plea and would not deal with the constitutionality of certain provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act. The Supreme Court also said that it would treat this petition as a Habeas Corpus plea and would not deal with the constitutionality of certain provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to grant protection to a Karnataka woman who alleged that she has been married off without her consent. The woman, who is presently in Delhi, is being assisted by Delhi Commission for Women.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said that it would treat this petition as a habeas corpus plea and would not deal with the constitutionality of certain provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act as sought by senior advocate Indira Jaising, who was representing the aggrieved woman.

The court agreed with the contention that the identity of the woman and her family members, who had forced her into the marriage, be not revealed.

It directed the Superintendent of the Police concerned to serve notice on the respondents and fixed the matter for further hearing on May 5.

During the hearing, Jaising said that the woman has been forced into marriage and seeks protection.

