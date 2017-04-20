Shot at on Srinagar bypoll day, youth dies

A 22-year-old man injured in firing, allegedly by security forces, on the day of bypolls for Srinagar parliamentary constituency, died on Wednesday. With this, the death toll from the current round of unrest — since April 9 — went up to 10. Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences medical superintendent Dr Amin Tabish said Muzaffar Ahmad Mir had suffered a fracture and blood loss. Another youth, Umar Farooq Ganaie, from Barsoo, was killed in the firing.

While locals alleged that BSF personnel had opened fire, BSF spokesperson Vishwa Bandu said there was no BSF deployment in Ganderbal on the polling day.

