Shot 9 times, CRPF man leaves AIIMS after miracle recovery

CRPF commander Chetan Cheetah, who slipped into coma after receiving nine bullet injuries during an encounter in Kashmir on February 14, was discharged from AIIMS Trauma Centre on Wednesday, after doctors declared his “vitals stable”.

“Since he was in coma for so many days, he’s still very weak. But he’s talking and, with time, he will hopefully get his strength back. We always knew he will fight back, since he’s a soldier,” Cheetah’s brother, Devendra Cheetah, told The Indian Express.

Cheetah said he felt proud when Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Union minister of state Kiren Rijiju visited him at the hospital and recognised his contribution.

“His comeback to normal life has shown the true grit of a warrior,” Anurag Srivastava, Chief of AIIMS Trauma Centre, said.

Cheetah, who hails from Rajasthan, suffered the near-fatal injuries in Hajjan area on February 14, when a joint team of Army, CRPF and state police had laid siege following intelligence inputs that two terrorists were hiding in the area. Cheetah was commanding the 45th Battalion of the CRPF.

Cheetah underwent multiple surgeries after he suffered bullet injuries in his brain, right eye, abdomen, both arms, left hand and the buttock.

The day Cheetah was admitted at AIIMS, a major surgery was conducted to remove a portion of skull to reduce intra-cranial pressure. “After this, he was on heavy antibiotics. Later, when he was stable, specialists operated to treat the eye and limb injuries,” a senior doctor said.

While his right eye could not be saved, the wounds around it have been treated, he added.

Cheetah’s wife Uma Singh, daughter of an Army officer, said, “Doctors would say he was in coma, but whenever I would meet him and hold his hands, he would respond by moving his fingers. That strengthened my faith.”

Recalling the day when Cheetah was being transported to AIIMS, she said, “He was completely unconscious but the moment I saw him breathing, I knew he will make it.” She said the final reward for her would be the day her husband dons his uniform again.

Doctors said Cheetah would have to undergo a rehabilitation process in the form of physiotherapy and speech therapy for a few months. “Fortune favours the brave… Hope to see Cheetah back in action soon,” Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

