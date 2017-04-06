Shortage of trained instructors growing exponentially: Rajiv Pratap Rudy

“It is growing exponentially,” Rudy said, adding that to meet this challenge, sector skill councils are being authorised to carry programmes to train trainers. (Representational Image) “It is growing exponentially,” Rudy said, adding that to meet this challenge, sector skill councils are being authorised to carry programmes to train trainers. (Representational Image)

There is a shortage of trained instructors in the industrial skilling sector and the problem is growing “exponentially”, Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy said on Thursday.

To address this problem, sector skill councils have been asked to train the trainers, he said in the Rajya Sabha.

“We are faced with a challenge of trained instructors. That is the biggest shortage today,” Rudy, who is the minister of Skill Training, said replying to a question on Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) during the Question Hour.

The problem is being faced in short-time skilling as well as institutional long term skilling like in ITIs.

“It is growing exponentially,” Rudy said, adding that to meet this challenge, sector skill councils are being authorised to carry programmes to train the trainers.

He however added that whan an ITI is started, the number of teachers is also mandated.

Responding to another question, Rudy said a tracking system is being created which will bring the job aggregators, employers and institutions under a single platform.

He said that for 16 courses, ITIs are entering into MoU with industry bodies for joint certification and also to ensure better placements.

Rudy said there are 126 courses being offered under the National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) affiliated ITIs and added that 21 new trades were offered under the craftsman training scheme in the last three years.

He also said that from 2014-15 to 2016-17, 3342 new ITIs have been opened of which 3215 were in the private sector.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now