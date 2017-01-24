Shortage of judges: Work together with judiciary, CJI tells government

Justice Khehar then asked if the government was open to exploring the possibility of appointing ad hoc judges under Article 224-A of the Constitution. Justice Khehar then asked if the government was open to exploring the possibility of appointing ad hoc judges under Article 224-A of the Constitution.

Chief Justice of India J S Khehar Monday urged the government to “work together” with the judiciary to resolve the issues arising out of shortage of judges and piling up of cases. Hearing a matter relating to pendency of cases in the Tripura High Court, the CJI-led bench told Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi that the government should also come up with some positive solutions to the problems affecting dispensation of justice. The High Court Chief Justice had written to the CJI, pointing out that hearing of at least 26 cases was stuck since the high court had three judges in place of the approved strength of four. The letter stated that in case of recusal of a judge, the HC was unable to hear three cases and the situation required transferring these cases to some other high court.

On the previous date of hearing, the apex court bench, presided over by the CJI, sought assistance of the AG in the matter. On Monday, when Rohatgi showed up, Justice Khehar asked him to explore how to deal with the problem.

The AG said that the government had no issues if the Supreme Court collegium wants to transfer some judges from outside Tripura to the high court to ward off possibility of conflict of interest and minimise chances of recusal by a sitting judge. “You may also appoint some other judge. We have no problem in proceeding with the manner you want us to,” Rohatgi submitted. The law officer added that one of the three sitting judges was retiring on March 15 and the collegium could consider an appropriate name for the fresh appointment.

At this, the CJI quipped: “We don’t know how much time recommendations for appointing judges will take…and when we make recommendations, you only take so much time”.

Justice Khehar then asked if the government was open to exploring the possibility of appointing ad hoc judges under Article 224-A of the Constitution. Under Article 224-A, retired judges of high courts can be appointed for a further period of two years by the President considering the exigency of the situation.

“Consider if we could have more judges under Article 224-A for dealing with specific matters. They will adjudicate those specific matters and then we can let them go. They could be asked to sit with the chief justice,” proposed the CJI, adding that the President could assign such ad hoc judges responsibility to hear specific cases across various high courts.

But Rohatgi pointed out that the constitutional provision lays down that an ad hoc judge has to be appointed for only one high court and that too for a period of two years. “It will not be possible to have one judge function in more than one high court at the same time,” he said.

To this, Justice Khehar remarked: “We must work together. We have arrived at a situation where there is a bottleneck. We must find solution to this problem now. You also think how to do it.” Rohatgi agreed with the CJI and said he would do his best. The matter has now been adjourned for three weeks.

In the meantime, the bench asked the Registrar General of the High Court concerned to seek the permission of the parties in whose cases a recusal is to be sought, to have their cases dealt with by the Gauhati High Court.

Recently, the Union Law Ministry had received names of at least 18 retired judges for appointment to four high courts under Article 224-A. These names had been forwarded by then Chief Justice T S Thakur. In several hearings, CJI Thakur had slammed the government for what he called that latter’s attempt “to bring entire judiciary to a grinding halt” by delaying appointments.

While the government has officially maintained that the names of retired judges are “under process”, the Department of Justice, in their response to a parliamentary committee in December, opposed this idea, saying there is neither any mechanism to assess their performance, nor a system to deal with complaints against retired judges.