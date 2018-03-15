Shortage of 1,496 IAS officers in country: Govt

“There is a shortage of 1,496 IAS officers,” the Minister of State for Personnel said. (File) “There is a shortage of 1,496 IAS officers,” the Minister of State for Personnel said. (File)

There is a shortage of 1,496 IAS officers in the country, Union minister Jitendra Singh said Thursday. The total authorised strength of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers is 6,500 and the total number of officers in position on January 1, 2017 is 5,004, he said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. “There is a shortage of 1,496 IAS officers,” the Minister of State for Personnel said.

He said the occurrence of vacancies and filling them up are an ongoing practice. Singh said the government has increased annual intake of IAS officers to 180 from civil services examination 2012 and the same continued in the 2018 exam.

