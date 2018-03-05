Yasin Malik detained while trying to protest against alleged killing of civilians in Shopian firing

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik. (File Photo: IANS/PIB) Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik. (File Photo: IANS/PIB)

Police on Monday detained Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Yasin Malik after he tried to stage a protest against the alleged killing of civilians in Shopian firing. Malik, along with his supporters, reached Budshah bridge here and tried to march towards Lal Chowk, officials said.

They were stopped and taken into preventive custody, the officials were quoted as saying by PTI. Six persons, including two militants, were killed in Sunday night’s shootout in Shopian’s Pahnoo area.

While the Army has said the deceased were militants and their alleged overground workers, police said they are investigating the matter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya