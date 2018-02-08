Shopian firing: Major Aditya Kumar’s father moves Supreme Court for quashing of FIR

Three civilians had died in the firing incident which took place in Army firing on protesters at Ganawpora village in South Kashmir’s Shopian on January 27 Three civilians had died in the firing incident which took place in Army firing on protesters at Ganawpora village in South Kashmir’s Shopian on January 27

The father of Army officer Major Aditya Kumar of 10 Garhwal rifles, who has been booked in connection with the killing of three civilians in alleged army firing, on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the FIR against his son. The apex court has listed the matter for tomorrow.

Lieutenant Colonel Karamveer Singh said his son has been “wrongly and arbitrarily” named in the FIR as the incident relates to an Army convoy on bonafide military duty in an area under the AFSPA, which was isolated by an “unruly and deranged” mob pelting stones causing damage to military vehicles.

The plea, filed through advocate Aishwarya Bhati, said the intention of his son was to save Army personnel and property and the fire was inflicted “only to impair and provide a safe escape from a savage and violent mob engaged in terrorist activity”.

“The petitioner is constrained to file the present writ petition for quashing of FIR, directly before this court in view of the extremely hostile situation on the ground, whereby an FIR has been registered by local police against the son of the petitioner, who is a service Army officer and was performing bonafide duties as directed by the Union of India.

“The manner in which the lodging of the FIR has been portrayed and projected by the political leadership and administrative higher-ups of the State, reflects the extremely hostile atmosphere in the State. In these circumstances, the petitioner is left with no other viable option but to approach this court under Article 32 of the Constitution for protection of Fundamental Rights of his son and himself, enshrined under Article 14 & 21 of the Constitution,” the plea said.

On January 27, three civilians were killed in the firing against protesters at Ganawpora village in South Kashmir’s Shopian. The deceased were identified as Javaid Ahmad, Suhail Ahmad and Rayees Ahmad.

The Jammu-Kashmir Police had lodged an FIR under Section 302 (murder charge) against the Army personnel of the unit, and the Army had also filed a counter FIR.

The Army has said they opened fire in “self-defence” to prevent the “lynching of a Junior Commissioned Officer and burning of vehicles” by a mob. Seven security personnel were also injured in the mob attack, the Army said. The Army has also submitted photographs of the vehicles damaged in the stone pelting. READ MORE

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had already ordered a magisterial probe into the firing incident and has asked for a report within 20 days.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd