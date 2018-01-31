Shopian firing: Army responded after being ‘provoked to the ultimate’, says Northern Army Commander

Army personnel during an encounter operation in Shopian last week. (Source: ANI) Army personnel during an encounter operation in Shopian last week. (Source: ANI)

Reacting to the FIR filed against the Army personnel including an officer of Major rank, in connection with a firing incident in Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir in which two protesters were killed, the Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Devraj Anbu said that the firing was done in self-defence and investigation will bring out the truth. He said that the Army responded only after being “provoked to the ultimate”.

Lt Gen Anbu was speaking in Pune after reviewing a commemorative parade organised to celebrate the 198th Group Day of Bombay Engineer Group, a regiment of Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army.

When asked about the FIR registered against the Army personnel, “The investigation is yet to commence and I think all the facts will come out in the investigation. Notwithstanding, what the state government has done, we have done our own inquiry. We are very clear that we have responded when we were provoked to the ultimate. It was in self-defence and protection of the property of the government. And in coming days, the investigation will prove for itself.”

Two civilians were killed when Army personnel fired at a stone-pelting mob of protesters in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Subsequently, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had ordered an inquiry into the incident. Police had on Sunday filed an FIR under Ranbir Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) against the personnel of 10-Garhwal unit of the Army. The FIR also names an officer Major, who according to the complaint, led the Army unit which engaged in the incident.

When asked about the claims one Army personnel named in the FIR was not present at the spot when the incident took place, the General officer said, “That is an unfortunate thing. Probably in such situation, a generic FIR should have been filed to come to a conclusion to what exactly happened. But in this case, I think they have prematurely put a name, of an individual. I am sure when they investigate, the truth will come out.” He also added that the case has had no impact on the morale of the troops. “From ground commanders to the top, we are very clear. We are professional Army and we go out and do our duty.”

Answering a question about the firing by Pakistani troops in Rajouri sector, Lt Gen Anbu said, “All I want to say is, our position is very strong on the Line of Control. Whenever there is some act from the other side, we effectively engage and respond in professional manner. We ensure that our aim is achieved which is not letting any infiltrators come in and preventing any Pakistani misadventure.”

Lt Gen Anbu also spoke about the counter-terrorism efforts in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army Commander said, “The terrorism has stabilised to a large extent. The kinetic part of it, whether stopping the infiltration or dealing with the terrorist who have infiltrated, has been done in a firm manner. In 2017, as many as 213 terrorists were killed and you would find that the large number of them are the leadership, who have come from across the border. And because the back has been broken by neutralising the leadership, I feel that the time is ripe that normalcy is brought it and mainly the youth are engaged. There is also role of political initiative in this case.”

