Shopian encounter: Two jawans killed, three injured; operation underway

Two jawans were killed and three others, including a captain, injured on Sunday in an encounter with militants at Awneera village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A militant was also killed after security forces launched a cordon and search operation to flush out five to six militants hiding in the area. There were reports that one of the militants could be a top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen. A police official told news agency PTI that militants opened fire at the security forces while they were conducting searches.

The operation is still underway and officials said a tight cordon had been established.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd