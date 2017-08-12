Latest News
  • Shopian encounter: Two army men killed, three injured in Jammu and Kashmir

Shopian encounter: Two army men killed, three injured in Jammu and Kashmir

Five soldiers were injured in the gun battle, said a police officer, adding that they were evacuated to the 92 Base Hospital of the Army for treatment, where two among them succumbed to their injuries.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published:August 12, 2017 11:52 pm
Jammu and Kashmir news, army soldiers in kashmir killed, Army jawans killed in Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir news, Jammu and Kashmir latest news, India news, National news, Security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Saturday following information about presence of militants in Avneera village of Zainapora area of the district, said a police officer.
Related News

Two army men were killed and three others, including a captain, injured in an encounter with militants in Shopian district of south Kashmir, the police said tonight.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Saturday following information about presence of militants in Avneera village of Zainapora area of the district, a police official said.

He said as the security forces were conducting searches, the militants opened firing on them which was retaliated by the law enforcement personnel, triggering a gunfight.

Five soldiers were injured in the gun battle, he said, adding that they were evacuated to the 92 Base Hospital of the Army for treatment, where two among them succumbed to their injuries.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 12: Latest News