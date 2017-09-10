Shopian encounter: One militant killed, another surrenders to security forces

A militant, who was identified as Adil, laid down his arms and surrendered to security forces. (Representational) A militant, who was identified as Adil, laid down his arms and surrendered to security forces. (Representational)

One militant was killed on Sunday in a gun battle between security forces and militants that broke out in Shopian district of south Kashmir Saturday night. Speaking to news agency PTI, police officials said, “One militant was killed in a gun battle that broke out last night in Shopian district of south Kashmir.” According to PTI, the deceased militant has been identified as Tariq Ahmed Dar, whose body was recovered from the encounter site. He was allegedly involved in numerous terror-related incidents, the police said.

Meanwhile, the police officials further told reporters that another militant, who was identified as Adil, laid down his arms and surrendered to security forces after he was cornered from all sides. According to PTI, Jammu and Kashmir police officials assured him that he will not be killed if he surrendered peacefully, after which he came out of hiding spot in the debris of the house and gave up his AK-47.

The encounter comes a day after a 19-year old girl was injured after militants launched an attack on army vans at Barbugh in Imam Sahib area of Shopian district. The forces launched a search operation in the region on Friday evening, after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the region. A gun battle started between security forces and militants on Friday night after the militants opened fire, PTI said. As per reports, the forces are still continuing the search operation to weed out militants.

