Shopian encounter: Army bids adieu to three soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir

In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lt Gen JS Sandhu, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks, paid homage to two of its comrades who attained martyrdom during Counter Terrorist operations in Shopian. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lt Gen JS Sandhu, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks, paid homage to two of its comrades who attained martyrdom during Counter Terrorist operations in Shopian. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The Army on Sunday paid floral tributes to three of its personnel killed on Saturday. Sepoy Gawai Sumedh Waman and Sepoy Ilayaraja P were killed in an encounter with militants in the Zainapora area of Shopian last night. Junior Commissioned Officer Naib Subedar Jagram Singh Tomar, 42, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was killed on Saturday after Pakistan army fired on Indian Army posts.

“In a solemn ceremony at Badami Bagh Cantonement here, Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen J S Sandhu, and all ranks paid homage to the martyrs on behalf of a proud nation,” a defence spokesperson in Srinagar said.

In a wreath-laying ceremony organised in Rajouri, the General Officer Commanding, Ace of Spades Division laid the wreath on behalf of the General Officer Commanding, while White Knights Corps (16 Corps) and all the ranks of the division paid tributes to the slain soldier. “The Army paid last tributes to Naib Subedar Jagram Singh Tomar, who was martyred on the Line of Control (LoC) in KG Sector yesterday,” an army spokesperson in Jammu said.

Cabinet ministers Choudhary Lal Singh, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Minister of state Zahoor Mir, along with chief secretary B B Vyas, principal secretary Home R K Goyal and Director General of state Police, S P Vaid, joined the army in paying tributes to the two jawans who were killed in the encounter in Badami Bagh Cantonement in Srinagar.

Waman, 25, who hails from village Lonagra in Akola, Maharashtra, had joined the Army in 2011. He is survived by his parents, a brother and a sister. Ilayaraja P, 25, hailed from Kandani village of Sivagangai district in Tamil Nadu and had joined the army in 2012. He is survived by his parents, wife and sister. The mortal remains of the three soldiers have been flown for last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours.

