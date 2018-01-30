Shopian civillian killing: BJP MLA protests FIR against Army men in J-K Assembly

Two youths, Javed Ahmad Bhat and Suhail Ahmad were killed in firing by Army in Shopian (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/File) Two youths, Javed Ahmad Bhat and Suhail Ahmad were killed in firing by Army in Shopian (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/File)

A BJP MLA today protested in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly the registration of an FIR against Army men in connection with the alleged killing of two youths in Army firing in Shopian district.

BJP’s Rajiv Sharma, who demanded that the FIR be withdrawn, was countered by members of the Opposition National Conference and the Congress, who alleged there was confusion between the coalition partners regarding the incident.

Two civilians were killed when Army personnel fired at a stone-pelting mob in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, prompting Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to order an inquiry into the incident.

Police had on Sunday filed an FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Ranbir Penal Code against the personnel of 10, Garhwal unit, of the Army. A Major, who led the Army personnel at the time of the incident, was also named in the FIR.

Intervening in the debate on grants for the departments of public health engineering, and irrigation and flood control, Sharma urged the chair to direct the government to withdraw the FIR. He said the Army men fired in self-defence when they were attacked by stone-pelters.

To this, NC MLA Altaf Kaloo said there was confusion between the two coalition partners regarding the incident. NC member Ali Mohammad Sagar and Congress member GM Saroori seconded the view of Kaloo.

The chief minister said the FIR will be taken to a logical conclusion and a magisterial inquiry into the incident will be completed within 15 days. It is confusing that the BJP is demanding revocation of the FIR, they said.

