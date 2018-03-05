Shopian attack death toll reaches six: Nothing is achieved by terrorism, says J&K DGP SP Vaid

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police S P Vaid Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police S P Vaid

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police S P Vaid here on Monday said nothing is achieved through terror except loss of lives. “Dehashatgardi se kuch nahin milita,” he told media persons here while talking about the death of six people in Shopian on Sunday night. “Apney dekha, chheh bodies hein. Gun uthaney se, dehashatgardi se janey jati hein, hasil kuch nahin hota,” (You have seen there are six bodies. Nothing is achieved by picking up the gun and through terror), he said. When asked about one more local youth returning home after leaving the gun, DGP hoped that other mothers will also appeal their sons, who have joined militant ranks to return home.

About the six people killed in Shopian, he said that two of them are terrorists and police are investigating as to who are the other four. Two weapons have been recovered and details regarding ammunition etc are coming, he added. When asked about Army claims that they were overground workers accompanying the terrorists, he said that police are investigating into the matter.

Referring to the chain of events, he said that as per Army’s version, they had laid an ambush outside their camp. Two vehicles came and on being asked to stop, people sitting inside them opened fire on the Army naka. The army retaliated and in the process, six people got killed, he added. The police are investigating into the matter, he said, adding that situation in Kashmir was normal. About Rohingyas, DGP said that Government of India will take a call on it as the matter involved two nations.

