Shopian ambush: Wedding bells stop ringing in Sepoy Vikas Singh Gurjar’s Rajasthan home

Before returning to the front line in January after enjoying his leave, Sepoy Vikas Singh Gurjar had promised his family that he would come back for the wedding of his niece, Mithilesh, in April. On Friday afternoon, his body reached his home at Andhyakhara village in Rajasthan’s Karauli district. Gurjar was one of the three Rashtriya Rifles personnel killed in an ambush in Shopian on Thursday.

The jubilation that was palpable amid the preparations of the wedding was drowned by the shrill wails of Gurjar’s wife Ram Raji, parents, siblings and relatives.

His elder daughter is two-and-a-half years old and his younger one is eight months old, while his wife is pregnant with their third child.

“Even the elder daughter is too young to realise their loss,” said Sees Ram Khatana, a relative.

As the air force helicopter carrying Gurjar’s remains landed at a school in Nadauti on Friday afternoon, some distance away from his village, a large number of people gathered there to pay homage.

Thousands, including the district collector, current MLAs and MPs, also gathered at Gurjar’s village to pay their last respects. As his five-year-old nephew Yashvendra Singh lit his pyre the locals chanted “Vikas amar rahe (long live Vikas)”.