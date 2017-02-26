Shopian ambush: M J Sreejith’s family was planning housewarming

M J Sreejith M J Sreejith

M J Sreejith, one of the three soldiers of 44 Rashtriya Rifles who were killed in am ambush in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday, had booked a train ticket to go home to Kerala on March 15. On Friday night, his body was brought to his new residence at Pathiripala in Palakkad district, where his mother Usha Kumari had been planning a housewarning next month. On Saturday, the village bid final farewell to the soldier.

“When news of his death reached home on Thursday, labourers were busy putting the final touches. Usha wanted his son to see a furnished house when he came next month,” said M K Gopalan, a family friend and ex-serviceman.

Sreejith, 27, had been brought up by his mother as his father was separated from the family. He joined the Army eight years ago after working with a construction firm for three years. He was in Kashmir since last September. “He was in touch with us through a WhatsApp group on Wednesday night, a day before he was killed,” says his friend Vipin Das.

Locals recalled that Usha Kumari had struggled to bring up Sreejith and his sister Sreeja, who is now married.