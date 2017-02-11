Shootout in Punjab’s Ferozepur: Five gangsters arrested

Two gangsters allegedly involved in several cases of murder and three of their accomplices were nabbed on Saturday after an early morning shootout with police in Makhu block of this district. The dreaded gangsters were identified as Bagga Khan and Gahia Khan, police said. More than 100 bullets were fired by both sides in the shootout that took place behind the police station in ward no 5 of Makhu, during which Gahia was hit in his ankle.

The other three arrested persons include Stephan and Vishal, both belonging to Makhu, and Amandeep of Faridkot. Police said they had got a tip-off last evening that some notorious gangsters were hiding in Makhu area. They immediately swung into action and identified the location where the gangsters were hiding.

“At around 6:45 am the police asked the gangsters to surrender, but they opened fire at the police squad. The police team also retaliated in self-defence and firing was exchanged from both sides,” said Gaurav Garg, SSP Ferozepur.

By this time, the police had surrounded the entire area, leaving no avenue for the accused to flee. Later, all five were apprehended. Two .32 bore pistols and a .315 bore country-made revolver along with ammunition was seized.

Garg said that Bagga and Gahia were also involved in a shoot-out in Malerkotla town three days ago, when the duo along with their other accomplices fired at a shopkeeper Kallimuddin and later fled the spot.

Garg said Bagga was also involved in the Tarn Taran gang-war that took place in August last year.