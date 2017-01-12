Shoe hurled at CM Parkash Singh Badal

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. (File Photo) Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. (File Photo)

A man hurled a shoe at Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal on Wednesday in Ratta Khera village in his Assembly constituency Lambi where he was campaigning for the Assembly polls. Police identified the man who hurled the shoe as Gurbachan Singh. They said he is the brother of Amrik Singh Ajnala, the parallel “jathedar” of Takht Kesgarh Sahib appointed by “Sarbat Khalsa”. The man was taken into custody and was booked under the relevant sections of the IPC, they said.