Shoe hurled at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Mumbai rally

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

An unidentified person on Tuesday hurled a shoe at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi while he was addressing a rally at Nagpada in south Mumbai. He was not hurt in the incident, according to the police.

Owaisi was raising his reservations against the triple talaq bill at the rally when the incident took place. The MP from Hyderabad has been holding multiple meetings as a part of the Tahafuz-e-Shariat (preservation of the Shariati) campaign across various parts of the country to protest against the bill.

Owaisi remained unfazed by the incident and said that his “voice cannot be silenced.” “When you are on the path of truth people will lay thorns in your path. These things don’t affect me. The programme happened successfully and I spoke. Whoever did this are frustrated individuals and I would say that I move without security in the country you can do all anything that you want but not silence my voice.”

Owaisi claimed that such incidents were happening at the behest of people, who follow “hate ideologies” and that they are getting emboldened with each passing day. “These are the same people who killed Gandhi, Dabholkar and Pansare,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-III, Virendra Mishra said the police were going through the CCTV footage and probing the matter. AIMIM MLA Imtiyaz Jaleel said Owaisi was unhurt and continued his speech after the incident. “We do not care for such incidents. Some people and parties do not want us to speak the truth. Mr Owaisi continued with his speech (despite the incident). We simply ignore these type of acts,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

