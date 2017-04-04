Shocked, saddened by attack on St Petersburg metro: President Pranab Mukherjee

Latest News
By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:April 4, 2017 12:12 pm
President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday offered his condolences to the Russian government over deaths of people in the blast in St Petersburg in Russia. In a tweet, Mukherjee said he was “shocked and saddened” by the news of the deadly attack on the Saint Petersburg metro.

“…my deepest condolences to bereaved families, people and Government of Russia,” he said. Eleven people were killed and dozens more injured as an explosion rocked the Saint Petersburg metro yesterday, in what the Russian authorities described as an “act of terror”.

