Anil Madhav passes away: ‘Shocked by sudden demise’, says President Pranab Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee has expressed his condolences over the death of Union Minister Anil Madhav Dave who reportedly passed away on Thursday morning.

Anil Madhav Dave, who was the Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Independent Charge), had reportedly been unwell since January following a bout of pneumonia, from which he had not been able to recover completely. Early on Thursday, he was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Services, where he passed away. The cause of his death remains unknown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted following Dave’s death. Calling him a “friend and a very respected colleague” and his death a “personal loss”, Modi said that Dave would always be remembered as a “devoted public servant”.

Shocked by sudden demise of Union Environment Minister Shri Anil Dave; deepest condolences to his family & well wishers # PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) May 18, 2017

An MP representing Madhya Pradesh, Anil Dave took charge as Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Independent Charge), on July 06, 2016, following a reshuffle in the Narendra Modi Cabinet. He was also very passionate on projects including conservation of the Narmada river through an organisation ‘Narmada Samagra’ that he founded.

