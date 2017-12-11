SHO, Congress councillor booked under NDPS Act in Punjab

Inspector Harbans Singh, was named in the FIR Saturday evening along with the local Congress leader. (Representational Image) Inspector Harbans Singh, was named in the FIR Saturday evening along with the local Congress leader. (Representational Image)

The former SHO of Chabbewal police station, along with a Congress councillor, has been booked under the NDPS Act and other charges and suspended for allegedly conspiring to implicate a man in a drug case. SSP Hoshiarpur J Elanchelien said the former SHO, Inspector Harbans Singh, was named in the FIR Saturday evening along with the local Congress leader.

On November 27, Singh went to raid the place of a dairy owner, Vikram Singh Ballu, in New Model Town area. However, locals did not let him enter Ballu’s place, saying he wanted to frame Ballu in a false case at the behest of the Congress councillor, Karamjit Singh Kamma. Ballu is the cousin of local BJP councillor Ashok Kumar. The SHO, however, said he had got the information that a man had purchased poppy husk from Ballu. Later, the SSP shifted the SHO to police lines and formed a team to probe the charges.

