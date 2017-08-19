Shivraj Singh Chouhan will lead BJP in MP Assembly polls: Amit Shah

There was speculation in political circles that chief minister Chouhan could be inducted in the Union cabinet before the Assembly polls which are due next year. (File) There was speculation in political circles that chief minister Chouhan could be inducted in the Union cabinet before the Assembly polls which are due next year. (File)

Amid speculation that Shivraj Singh Chouhan could be shifted to the Centre before the next year’s Assembly polls, BJP president Amit Shah today said the tenure of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister was “till 2019”.

“Chouhan has done remarkable work in MP. Under his leadership Madhya Pradesh, once a laggard, has become a developed state,” Shah said, speaking to reporters here.

To a question how long Chouhan and state BJP chief Nand Kumar Chauhan will continue, Shah said, “The tenure of both is till 2019.” He didn’t elaborate. Chouhan has been the chief minister since November 2005, while Nand Kumar Chauhan’s first stint as state BJP chief ended recently. He is in his second 3-year stint.

There was speculation in political circles that chief minister Chouhan could be inducted in the Union cabinet before the Assembly polls which are due next year. Shah also said that Madhya Pradesh had registered an impressive growth rate under Chouhan’s leadership, especially in the agriculture sector.

The state had progressed in all spheres, the BJP chief said, adding there was a good coordination between the government and the party, and central welfare schemes were being run with a great efficiency.

