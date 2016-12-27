Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges people to keep Narmada pollution-free

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo) Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo)

With an aim to keep Narmada free from all kinds of pollution, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged people to change their habit of conducting religious rituals in the holy river. Narmada river is the lifeline of central India and is being worshipped as “Maa Narmada,” he said. “The mother should be worshiped by planting saplings. Do not release sewage and poojan material in Narmada river,” Chouhan yesterday told a gathering of people under ‘Jan-Samvad’ (interaction with the people) programme during ongoing “Namami Devi Narmade – Sewa Yatra” at Bargi in Jabalpur district.

Chouhan called upon the Sadhu-Saints (saints and seers) to exercise their religious powers to stop traditions and rituals of ‘Jal Samadhis’ (water burial) in the river.

“Abhishek (worship using water) of Narmada should be done with Narmada water only. Garlands, hawan material, deepdaan and idols should be immersed in poojan kunds,” he added.

Chief Minister asked the farmers on the occasion to come forward to offer green Chunari (plantation) on ‘Maa Narmada’ and undertake fruit plantation. The state government will provide full support in this drive.

Chouhan said the state is ahead of Punjab and Haryana states in agriculture production today. Water supply of Jabalpur and other big cities is dependent on ‘Maa Narmada’, he added.

“Due to tree felling in Vindhyanchal and Satpura, we have destroyed the life span of our lifeline – Narmada. Now Narmada has become a seasonal river, we have to change it,” he added.