Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches RSS website; says serving the needy biggest religion

Madhya Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the biggest religion is to serve the needy. The CM said this at a programme organised in Bhopal on Monday for the dedication of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Sewa Prabhag website “Sewagatha”, which highlights the good work done by citizens.

“The biggest religion is to serve the needy. Good works of assisting people should be highlighted. Information about it will encourage people. This will strengthen their good values and pave way for positive environment in the society,” Chouhan said. The CM also praised RSS’ vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the whole world is one family).

“Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is a nationalist organisation with a huge heart. This organisation creates citizens who live for the society. Swayamsevaks dedicate themselves totally towards service to enlighten the society,” he said. Applauding the services of organisations like ‘Matruchhaya’ and ‘Anand Dham’ which are serving children and old-age people here, he said that feelings of self-reliance and harmony among the inhabitants there result in spiritual joy.

Such works should be widely publicised as it eliminates disappointment, Chouhan said. He expressed hope that the website will energise and inspire people to do good work. RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said the culture of service is instilled in Indian lifestyle. Here, service to humanity is equal to service of God, he said.

He said needy persons must be served with a feeling of brotherhood after understanding their anguish and weakness. “Service done with such feelings always bear good results,” Joshi said there are a huge number of people who are victims of faulty social beliefs, unstable lifestyles, who live in far-flung areas, and who are deprived of their basic social rights. He expressed hope that the website will inspire people to come forward to serve others.

Sewagatha website editor Vijay Lakshmi described the objectives and nature of the website and collection of gathas (stories). Website creator Swapnil Parkhiya while highlighting the technical aspects of the website also informed that apart from being mobile-friendly, it can be shared on Facebook and Twitter.

