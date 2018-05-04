Shivraj Singh Chouhan joke on chair fuels speculation

While pointing to a chair reserved for him in an auditorium in Bhopal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that “anyone can sit in this chair reserved for the CM after I leave”. While pointing to a chair reserved for him in an auditorium in Bhopal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that “anyone can sit in this chair reserved for the CM after I leave”.

A comment made in a lighter vein by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh has fuelled speculation about his exit. While pointing to a chair reserved for him in an auditorium in Bhopal, Chouhan said that “anyone can sit in this chair reserved for the CM after I leave”.

Insisting that the Chief Minister had sensed the inevitable, Congress leaders claimed that he had dropped a hint about his exit. Every Congress leader, including new PCC chief Kamal Nath, read more than what Chouhan meant in his statement.

Chouhan, who had to attend events in other parts of the state, had sought leave from the organisers and was suggesting that someone else will get a chance to sit in the chair reserved for him.

“Karyakram me mere liye aarakshit kursi ko lekar thoda sa majak kya kar liya..kuchh mitra atyanta aanandit ho gaye. Chalo mera anand vyakhyan me jana safal ho gaya!’’ Chouhan later tweeted referring to the event organised by the Department of Happiness.

