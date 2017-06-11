Mandsaur violence: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls off fast in Bhopal

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 11, 2017 3:11 pm
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called off his fast at Bhopal’s Dussehra Maidan on Sunday. BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was also present at the event. Chouhan had been fasting since Saturday for “restoration of peace” after a farmer agitation in Mandsaur led to unrest in Madhya Pradesh.
Five farmers had been killed in police firing on June 5 leading to widespread protests in the state.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
- Jun 11, 2017 at 3:20 pmthis is just a circus show in order to divert the farmers attention, shivraj sat for not even a 24 hours of fasting, how much money was wasted for this show off, in lakhs and lakhs, new coolers, new mats, new water proof tents, and govt of MP and shivraj has no money to pay to farmers , what a mockery, bjp and modi and his team is making, spending public money wastefully, we need to throw bjp out of power in 2019 that is the final and lasting solution unnecesary waste of public money for cheap publicity and show offReply