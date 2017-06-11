Mandsaur violence: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls off fast in Bhopal

Mandsaur violence: Shivraj Singh Chouhan breaking his fast at Bhopal’s Dussehra Maidan with BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (Source: ANI_news/Twitter) Mandsaur violence: Shivraj Singh Chouhan breaking his fast at Bhopal’s Dussehra Maidan with BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called off his fast at Bhopal’s Dussehra Maidan on Sunday. BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was also present at the event. Chouhan had been fasting since Saturday for “restoration of peace” after a farmer agitation in Mandsaur led to unrest in Madhya Pradesh.

Five farmers had been killed in police firing on June 5 leading to widespread protests in the state.

