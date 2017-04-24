Shivraj Singh Chouhan expresses grief over death of troopers in naxal attack

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that he was “shocked and saddened” over the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh that killed at least 26 CRPF personnel on Monday. “Shocked and saddened at death of our brave CRPF soldiers in Sukma. My deepest condolences & prayers are with families,” Chouhan said in a tweet.

At least 26 CRPF personnel were killed and six wounded in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district today, the deadliest attack by naxalites targeting security forces this year. The naxalites mounted the assault around 12:25 PM in Kalapathar area of south Bastar region, one of the worst-hit by Left-wing extremism in the country.

First Published on: April 24, 2017 7:56 pm