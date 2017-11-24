Shivraj Singh Chouhan derides use of mummy-papa, dad instead of ‘mata-pita’

“This is a weird distortion that has crept into our thinking,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. (File photo) “This is a weird distortion that has crept into our thinking,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. (File photo)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday mocked people’s love for English, referring to the growing use of words like mummy-papa and dad.

“Nowadays, instead of `mata-pita’, the use of mummy-papa has gained currency,” he said during a function where hundreds of school children sang Vande Mataram.

“With our love for English, we call pita `dad’,” he added.

“One of my friends lost his father. The friend, with his love for English, told me that his pita has become `dead’ (which sounds closer to `dad’),” Chouhan said.

“This is a weird distortion that has crept into our thinking,” he said.

Talking to reporters later, Chouhan referred to Rajput queen Padmavati as “Rajmata” and said great personalities who laid down their lives for the country should always be respected.

A film made on Padmavati’s legend by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is caught up in a controversy at present.

Asked about the installation of a bust of Nathuram Godse, assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, in Gwalior, Chouhan said it has been removed.

