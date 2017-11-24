Top Stories
  • Shivraj Singh Chouhan derides use of mummy-papa, dad instead of ‘mata-pita’

Shivraj Singh Chouhan derides use of mummy-papa, dad instead of ‘mata-pita’

"Nowadays, instead of `mata-pita', the use of mummy-papa has gained currency," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said during a function where hundreds of school children sang Vande Mataram.

By: PTI | Indore | Published: November 24, 2017 10:01 pm
Shivraj Singh chouhan, Mata pita, Mummy papa, Shivraj singh mummy papa remark, Madhya pradesh “This is a weird distortion that has crept into our thinking,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. (File photo)
Top News

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday mocked people’s love for English, referring to the growing use of words like mummy-papa and dad.

“Nowadays, instead of `mata-pita’, the use of mummy-papa has gained currency,” he said during a function where hundreds of school children sang Vande Mataram.

“With our love for English, we call pita `dad’,” he added.

“One of my friends lost his father. The friend, with his love for English, told me that his pita has become `dead’ (which sounds closer to `dad’),” Chouhan said.

“This is a weird distortion that has crept into our thinking,” he said.

Talking to reporters later, Chouhan referred to Rajput queen Padmavati as “Rajmata” and said great personalities who laid down their lives for the country should always be respected.

A film made on Padmavati’s legend by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is caught up in a controversy at present.

Asked about the installation of a bust of Nathuram Godse, assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, in Gwalior, Chouhan said it has been removed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 24: Latest News