Come celebrate Diwali in Madhya Pradesh, says state Home minister Bhupendra Singh

By: Express News Service | Bhopal | Published:October 11, 2017 5:23 am
firecrackers ban, sale of firecrackers banned in delhi, firecrackers banned in delhi-ncr, supreme court, ban on firecrackers, diwali ban, diwali firecrackers ban, patake ban, india news, indian express The minister said the state government will make arrangements for people to from Delhi to celebrate the festival in the state.
A day after the Supreme Court banned the sale of crackers in Delhi-NCR region, state Home Minister Bhupendra Singh invited “friends from Delhi” to celebrate Diwali in Madhya Pradesh. “There is full freedom to celebrate Diwali by bursting firecrackers in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Without referring to the apex court’s decision, Singh tweeted that people should celebrate Diwali with full vigour and enthusiasm arguing that “MP government works round the year for protecting environment, not one day”.
Later talking to reporters, the minister said the state government will make arrangements for people to from Delhi to celebrate the festival in the state if they get in touch though letters and telephones. He said a day’s celebration will not damage the environment.

