Shivpal Yadav threatens to float new party if Akhilesh doesn’t resign as SP chief

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav on Wednesday threatened to float a new secular front if his nephew Akhilesh Yadav doesn’t hand over the party reins to Mulayam Singh Yadav. His comments come in the wake of the party’s defeat in the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, which was contested under the leadership of Akhilesh. The SP in alliance with Congress managed to win only 54 seats in the 404-member Assembly. Shivpal was the party’s state president at the time.

“Akhilesh had promised to hand over the party to ‘netaji’ (Mulayam). He should now do so and we all will strengthen the SP. I had also given him three months’ time. Otherwise, I will constitute a new secular front,” Shivpal is quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He recently said that he would unite ‘Samajwadis’ (socialists) and bring them on a common platform.

Shivpal is the younger brother of Mulayam, and Akhilesh’s uncle.

Ahead of the polls, the party witnessed a feud between Shipal and Akhilesh, which is believed to be one of the reasons for its loss. At that time too, Shivpal had said that he would form a new party after the election results are declared, but later denied it.

